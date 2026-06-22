Sports Authority Of India Hosts Yoga Session At Old Age Home In Bhopal

Sports Authority Of India Hosts Yoga Session At Old Age Home | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sports Authority of India (SAI), CRC Bhopal, on Sunday celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm, highlighting this year’s theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing” and promoting the importance of yoga in maintaining physical, mental and emotional well-being across all age groups.

The event witnessed active participation from athletes, coaches and staff members of SAI, who performed a series of yoga asanas and breathing exercises under the supervision of trained yoga instructors.

The session aimed to encourage discipline, fitness and mindfulness among sportspersons and support staff alike, reinforcing yoga as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to the main event at CRC Bhopal, SAI also organised special yoga sessions at Apna Ghar Old Age Home and The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) College.

At the old age home, senior citizens enthusiastically took part in guided yoga activities designed to improve flexibility, balance and overall physical health.

The session particularly focused on gentle movements suitable for elderly participants, ensuring inclusivity and safety.

Officials highlighted that the initiative underscored yoga’s role in enhancing dignity, independence and quality of life among senior citizens.

The celebrations across multiple venues reflected SAI’s commitment to spreading awareness about holistic health and the benefits of regular yoga practice.