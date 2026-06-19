Bhopal Missing Boy Rescued From Mathura After 4-Day Nationwide Search | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old boy who went missing from a hospital in Bhopal was rescued safely from Mathura on Friday morning after an intensive four-day search involving more than 100 police personnel and 12 police stations.

According to police, Ansh Maina had disappeared from the Multi-Care Hospital near Royal Market on Tuesday while his mother was undergoing treatment.

His disappearance triggered a massive search, with police examining footage from over 500 CCTV cameras across the city.

Investigators discovered that the child had walked nearly four kilometres from the hospital to Bhopal Railway Station. CCTV footage later showed him at the station before he boarded the Patalkot Express alone late at night.

Following the trail, police coordinated with railway authorities and traced the boy to Mathura, where he was identified and kept safe by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

A special police team has taken custody of the child and is bringing him back to Bhopal to reunite him with his family.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Ansh had left after being upset over a reprimand from his mother and stepfather.

Officials said there was no evidence of kidnapping or any criminal conspiracy. The matter has been handled with sensitivity with the involvement of the Child Welfare Committee.

Timeline

Day 1 9:30 am: Left Multi-Care Hospital.

Day 1 12:15 pm: Seen near Old Vegetable Market.

Day 2 11:48 pm: Captured on CCTV at Bhopal Railway Station.

Day 3 12:45 am: Boarded Patalkot Express alone.

Day 4: Located by RPF in Mathura.