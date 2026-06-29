Speeding SUV Mows Down Family In Bhopal; Woman Killed, Husband & Daughter Critically Injured | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman was killed while her husband and seven-year-old daughter sustained serious injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into their scooter in Navibagh under Itkhedi police station limits late on Sunday night. The driver fled the spot along with the vehicle after the accident.

According to reports, the incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday. The injured were rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment early Monday morning.

The deceased identified as Tabassum (28), a resident of Budwara had gone to visit her brother in Navibag area.

After the visit, Tabassum was returning home with her husband Afaq and their seven-year-old daughter Taiyaba when a speeding SUV allegedly hit their two-wheeler from behind.

The impact was so severe that all three were thrown off the scooter. The accused driver allegedly ran over the scooter and fled the scene.

While Tabassum died during treatment, Afaq, an electrician by profession and their daughter Taiyaba remain admitted to Hamidia Hospital with serious injuries.

The victim's family has also provided the vehicle number to police. Police said the SUV driver has been identified and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.