Speeding SUV Crashes Into Auto-rickshaws, Restaurant At Bhopal's Lalghati Crossing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding SUV caused widespread damage after crashing into two parked autorickshaws before crashing into a restaurant at Lalghati Crossing under the Koh-e-Fiza police station limits.

The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the SUV and fled, police said.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 2.30 am on Wednesday when the SUV, coming from the Gandhi Nagar side, lost control after hitting two autorickshaws parked at the stand.

The vehicle then crossed the road and rammed into a restaurant owned by Raghuveer Yadav, a resident of Airport Road.

The impact was so severe that the restaurant's main shutter and a pillar broke, causing extensive damage to the property. Fearing the weakened structure could collapse, the owner did not immediately enter the premises to estimate the losses.

Based on the restaurant owner's complaint, Koh-e-Fiza police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a search to trace those involved.

The exact value of the damage is yet to be assessed, but it is estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Youth stabbed during loot attempt, case registered

A 30-year-old man was critically injured after being stabbed by two unidentified assailants while returning from a picnic under Kajlikheda police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and vandalism against the accused and launched a search to trace them.

According to reports, Manish Pawar, a resident of Jahangirabad had gone for a picnic with three friends to a hill near Borda village. While returning at 7.15 pm, Manish, who was riding ahead on his scooter was intercepted by two men near Borda village.

Police suspects that the attackers attempted to rob him. However, when Manish tried to escape, the assailants allegedly stabbed him multiple times and damaged his scooter. His friends reached the spot forcing the attackers to flee on foot.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital. His friend Sonu Karosia lodged a complaint with police. Police said the exact motive behind the attack will become clear only after the accused are arrested.