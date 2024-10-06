 Speeding Dumper Rams Into Two Scooter-Borne Men In Bhopal; One Died On Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSpeeding Dumper Rams Into Two Scooter-Borne Men In Bhopal; One Died On Spot

Speeding Dumper Rams Into Two Scooter-Borne Men In Bhopal; One Died On Spot

Kin stage sit-in near police station demanding arrest of accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dumper rushing at a high speed allegedly rammed into two scooter-borne men in the Ayodhya Nagar area leaving one dead on Saturday late night, the police said. As per police, they have managed to arrest the dumper driver, but the kin of the deceased alleged that the accused was let off after the arrest.

They staged a sit-in outside the Ayodhya Nagar police station on Sunday noon demanding arrest of the accused. Refuting the allegations, The TI, said that the accused is still in police custody. Ayodhya Nagar police station TI Mahesh Lilhare told Free Press that the man identified as Aakash Gujarati, 18, used to work at a washing centre in the area.

On Saturday night, at around 11 pm, he was heading towards his house on a scooty with his friend. Near the Ayodhya Nagar police station, a recklessly-driven dumper rammed into their scooter from rear, killing Aakash on the spot.

Read Also
Tomato Prices In Madhya Pradesh Hit The Roof! Are We Paying More For Our Salads?
article-image

Aakash’s father Kailash alleged that the police had witnessed the incident, and managed to chase down the dumper and arrest the driver. However, the accused driver was let off after some time. Meanwhile, Nitesh, Aakash’s friend, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking VIDEO: Speeding WagonR Hits & Drags 3 Kids Sitting On Roadside In UP's Farrukhabad; 1 Dead
Shocking VIDEO: Speeding WagonR Hits & Drags 3 Kids Sitting On Roadside In UP's Farrukhabad; 1 Dead
Mumbai: Railway Police Recover Vietnamese Man’s Stolen Bag With Valuables Worth ₹83,000
Mumbai: Railway Police Recover Vietnamese Man’s Stolen Bag With Valuables Worth ₹83,000
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Binge Watching Season 17 Of Show, Says, 'Munawar Faruqui Was Mastermind' (Exclusive)
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Binge Watching Season 17 Of Show, Says, 'Munawar Faruqui Was Mastermind' (Exclusive)
WB Jayanagar Minor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Instructs Victim’s Autopsy At Kalyani AIIMS
WB Jayanagar Minor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Instructs Victim’s Autopsy At Kalyani AIIMS

After Aakash’s post-mortem was carried out on Sunday noon, his kin staged a sit-in outside the police station, demanding immediate arrest of the accused, and compensation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: New Guidelines Issue For Road Digging

Indore: New Guidelines Issue For Road Digging

MP Updates: Bollywood Film Director Rajkumar Hirani To Receive Kishore Kumar Samman; Two Minor Boys...

MP Updates: Bollywood Film Director Rajkumar Hirani To Receive Kishore Kumar Samman; Two Minor Boys...

MP: Guest Teachers Encounter Issues Accessing Their Details On Portal

MP: Guest Teachers Encounter Issues Accessing Their Details On Portal

MP: Heritage Liquor Policy Revamped To Drive Demand, Improve Visibility

MP: Heritage Liquor Policy Revamped To Drive Demand, Improve Visibility

Madhya Pradesh: Elevation Of SPS Officers To IPS Rank

Madhya Pradesh: Elevation Of SPS Officers To IPS Rank