Speeding Dumper Rams Into Two Scooter-Borne Men In Bhopal; One Died On Spot

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dumper rushing at a high speed allegedly rammed into two scooter-borne men in the Ayodhya Nagar area leaving one dead on Saturday late night, the police said. As per police, they have managed to arrest the dumper driver, but the kin of the deceased alleged that the accused was let off after the arrest.

They staged a sit-in outside the Ayodhya Nagar police station on Sunday noon demanding arrest of the accused. Refuting the allegations, The TI, said that the accused is still in police custody. Ayodhya Nagar police station TI Mahesh Lilhare told Free Press that the man identified as Aakash Gujarati, 18, used to work at a washing centre in the area.

On Saturday night, at around 11 pm, he was heading towards his house on a scooty with his friend. Near the Ayodhya Nagar police station, a recklessly-driven dumper rammed into their scooter from rear, killing Aakash on the spot.

Aakash’s father Kailash alleged that the police had witnessed the incident, and managed to chase down the dumper and arrest the driver. However, the accused driver was let off after some time. Meanwhile, Nitesh, Aakash’s friend, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

After Aakash’s post-mortem was carried out on Sunday noon, his kin staged a sit-in outside the police station, demanding immediate arrest of the accused, and compensation.