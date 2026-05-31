Speeding Car Hits Class 5 Boy, Flings Him 10 Feet In he Air In Gwalior; Admitted in Critical Condition -- CCTV Footage | Sourced

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 5 student was critically injured after a speeding car allegedly hit him in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, throwing him nearly 10 feet into the air before he crashed onto the road.

The incident occurred in the DD Nagar BSF Colony under the Maharajpura police station area.

A CCTV video of the accident has also surfaced, showing the child being struck by the vehicle and flung into the air due to the impact.

According to informaion, the injured student was identified as Pratham Sharma, son of Vijay Sharma.

He was on his way to play with his cousin, Gauransh, near their residence when the accident took place.

Police said the driver of car number MP07 AE 7664 was allegedly driving rashly and negligently when the vehicle struck the child.

The impact was so severe that Pratham was thrown several feet away before falling onto the road and sustaining serious injuries.

CCTV Video

#WATCH | CCTV Footage: Speeding Car Hits Class 5 Boy In Gwalior; Victim In Critical Condition pic.twitter.com/8zhlTNSp4o — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 31, 2026

Accused flee the spot

In the footage, the car is seen coming at a high speed and hitting the student.

After the accident, the people in the car were also captured on camera abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Pratham suffered serious head injuries in the accident. Four to five of his fingers and toes were broken.

He also sustained injuries to other parts of his body. With the help of local people, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Kanha Hospital on Bhind Road and remains in critical condition.

Farmer father sent Pratham to Gwalior for education

Pratham is a native of Sumerpur village. His father, Vijay Sharma, is a farmer.

Due to family circumstances, he has been studying for the past 10 years with his mother, Jhalak Sharma, at his maternal uncle Ravish Pandey's house in Gwalior.

The injured student's maternal uncle, Ravish Pandey, alleges that the accused party is pressuring him for a settlement after the accident.

He says that the car driver and his companions have been absconding since the accident, while the police have not been able to arrest them yet.

Based on the complaint and CCTV footage, the Maharajpura police station has seized the car involved in the accident.

The police say that the absconding driver and his companions are being searched for and will be arrested soon.