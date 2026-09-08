Speeding Car Hits Autorickshaw, Bike Outside Gwalior SP Office; 3 Injured, Driver Flees | VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car allegedly hit an autorickshaw, a motorcycle and several other vehicles outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Tuesday, leaving three people injured. The car driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the road accident.

The suspected hit-and-run case occurred on the main road under the University Police Station area.

According to preliminary information, the speeding car suddenly went out of control and rammed into the vehicles travelling ahead of it. The impact was so strong that the passenger-filled autorickshaw overturned on the road.

Passers-By Help Injured

The Gwalior autorickshaw accident caused panic in the area. Passers-by immediately helped the injured and took them to a hospital for treatment.

Three people, including autorickshaw passenger Bharat Singh Kushwah, suffered injuries. Kushwah later posted a video on social media showing the injured people and damaged vehicles at the accident site.

Gwalior Accident Captured On CCTV

#WATCH | Speeding Car Hits Multiple Vehicles Outside SP Office In Gwalior; Auto Overturns, 3 Injured #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/C5jKjJQaEq — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 8, 2026

CCTV footage of the car hitting multiple vehicles surfaced on social media, showing the speeding car striking the autorickshaw and causing it to overturn. The motorcycle and several other vehicles were also damaged in the collision.

University Police reached the scene after receiving information and inspected the accident site. Officers collected footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby as part of the investigation.

Driver Remains Absconding

Police are trying to identify and trace the driver using the Gwalior CCTV footage and the car’s registration number. Searches are also being conducted at possible locations linked to the absconding driver.

No FIR had been registered in the Madhya Pradesh road accident case at the time of filing this report. Police said efforts were underway to identify the accused and arrest him soon.

The daytime accident outside the SP office has raised concerns over speeding and traffic enforcement in Gwalior.