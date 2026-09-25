Speeding Bus Overturns In Bhind On Anant Chaturdashi; 15 Injured, 3 Critical

Speeding Bus Overturns In Bhind, 15 Injured, Three Critical | FP Photo

Bhind Bus Overturned News (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bus lost control and overturned into a roadside field on Anant Chaturdashi. Approximately 15 people on board were injured in the accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. The injured include elderly passengers as well as students commuting to school and coaching classes. Three individuals sustained critical injuries and have been referred to Gwalior for advanced medical treatment. The incident happened near Jaitpura Bend, within the jurisdiction of the Rawatpura police station area (near Lahar) in Bhind District

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Daboh towards Lahar. Near Jaitpura Bend, the bus suddenly went out of control and overturned into a field beside the road. The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the bus and sparking panic and screams among the passengers. Bystanders immediately alerted the police and administration.

Police personnel and ambulances arrived at the scene promptly. With the help of locals, injured passengers trapped inside the bus were rescued. All the injured were then taken to the Civil Hospital in Lahar for treatment.

According to the injured, the bus was carrying many students heading to school and coaching classes, as well as some elderly passengers. Passengers have alleged that the driver was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

They claimed that the driver was in such a state that he suddenly collapsed inside the bus, causing him to lose control of the steering wheel, which led to the bus overturning into the field.

After receiving first aid at the Civil Hospital, the three critically injured passengers were referred to Gwalior, while the others are undergoing treatment in Lahar. The police have arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the accident.

The police are investigating all aspects of the incident, including the cause of the accident, the driver's condition, and the speed of the bus.