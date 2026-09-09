Specially Abled Students Protest Teacher Shortage, Poor Hostel And Basic Facilities At Govt School In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Government Higher Secondary School for the Visually Impaired in Bhopal staged a protest on Wednesday against inadequate teaching staff, irregular classes and lack of basic facilities.

The school, run by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, has 190 students from Class 1 to 12 but only three teachers to teach them. The students include visually and hearing-impaired children.

The students said that the classes were not conducted regularly and that some teachers spent time on their mobile phones instead of teaching.

One student, Ansh Rajput, said he had been studying at the school since 2018 but still lacked basic knowledge of mathematics and English.

Students have also raised concerns about the computer laboratory, hostel facilities, cleanliness, food quality, sports activities and transportation.

Some hostel residents alleged that they are not allowed to go outside for sports in the evening. Girls do not have a separate hostel facility, students added.

Teachers don’t know sign language

The situation is particularly concerning for hearing-impaired students. According to students, teachers do not know sign language and there is no interpreter available.

They questioned how students who communicate through sign language can receive education or explain their grievances without proper communication support.

Students have submitted 15 demands, including an independent inquiry into their 26 complaints.

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“I took charge on March 17. No student or parent had submitted a formal complaint to me. Three teachers who had come on deputation from Chhattisgarh were called back by their state government, which created a shortage.”

Mohammad Irfan, school principal