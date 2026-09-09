Bhopal Nursing Officer’s Stolen Scooter Spotted In E-Challan Photo, Woman In Police Uniform Seen Riding It | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman nursing officer’s stolen scooter was seen driven by a woman wearing police uniform in the e-traffic challan photo received by the complainant.

The stolen scooter continued to be driven even after a theft case was registered and the vehicle was caught on camera violating a traffic signal at Roshanpura Crossing.

The incident came to light after an e-challan reached the home of the vehicle owner on September 2. The photograph attached to the challan showed the same scooter that had been reported stolen earlier.

According to the complaint, Neelu Sahu (32), a nursing officer at Hamidia Hospital, reached the hospital around in the morning on August 22 on her scooter.

She parked it outside the hospital premises and went inside. She found her vehicle missing when she returned at 8.30 am.

A bag kept inside the scooter contained mobile, pen drive, SBI ATM card and a car digital key.

After receiving the challan, Neelu approached police. Cops are trying to identify the woman and determine whether she is a real cop or was wearing the uniform to conceal her identity. CCTV footage from Roshanpura Crossing is also being examined.

Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge Lokendra Singh confirmed that a FIR had been registered and that the vehicle shown in the e-challan is the same stolen scooter. Further investigation is underway.