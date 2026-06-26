Special Trains To Take MISA Prisoners To Pilgrimage: CM | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the government will run a special train to take MISA prisoners to various places of pilgrimage.

The pilgrims can stay at the government rest houses or circuit houses free of cost for two days, he said.

Yadav made the announcements at a function held to honour the MISA prisoners in Bhopal on Friday.

There will be epitaphs about the MISA prisoners in villages and small towns, and roads and sports stadiums will be named after them, he said, adding that they will get free treatment and air ambulance facilities.

According to Yadav, several countries won freedom after India, and after World War II, Japan was on the verge of destruction, but it has gone far ahead of us.

The fourth generation of Indira Gandhi is in politics these days, but the ideology and policies of the Congress remain unchanged, Yeadav said.

During the emergency, MISA prisoners were told they would be released if they could raise slogans, hailing Indira Gandhi, he said.

The Congress leaders carry a copy of the Constitution and speak about its violation, but the party violated it numerous times, the chief minister said.

He said, 'Five generations of the Congress violated the Constitution, promoted only one family, and ignored others, so the party has no right to speak about the Constitution.''

State president of the Loktantra Senani Sangh Tapan Bhaumik said the government had been honouring the MISA prisoners for ten years.

The father of the chief minister was himself a MISA prisoner who saw their pains, Bhaumik said, adding that it is a moment of pride to see the son of a MISA prisoner as the chief minister.