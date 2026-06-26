3 Booked For Death Threats To Tractor Driver In Land Dispute In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A land boundary dispute in Hathaikheda has led to the registration of a police case against three members of a family for allegedly threatening a tractor driver with death, Piplani police said on Friday.

Police have booked Dolly Verghese, Alexander Verghese and their daughter based on a complaint filed by Ajay Mehra.

According to police, Mehra, who works on agricultural land owned by Salman Mohammad and Shafiq Mohammad, alleged that on June 11, Dolly Verghese and her daughter stopped his tractor, abused him and threatened to run him over if he continued cultivating the land.

The landowners were also allegedly abused when they tried to intervene. Later the same day, Alexander Verghese allegedly called Mehra and threatened to shoot him, forcing the driver to leave the village.

Police Station In-charge Chandrika Yadav said that, according to the complaint, Mehra returned to the field on June 25, when two masked women again obstructed his work and allegedly threatened to bury him alive if he continued tilling the land.

Yadav added that, acting on the complaint and technical evidence, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.