Special Surveillance At Sensitive Locations In The Division, 118 Patrolmen And 174 Watchmen Deployed For Smooth Operation Of Trains In Monsoon | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria stated that a special action plan for rail safety during the monsoon season is being effectively implemented.

As part of this plan, sensitive locations across the division have been identified and 24-hour surveillance has been established.

Around 118 Patrolmen and 174 Watchmen have been deployed at these locations, who are continuously monitoring the tracks through regular monsoon patrols.

He stated that in the division, locations that impact rail operations, including dams, bridges, and other critical structures, are being specifically identified and extra vigilance is being maintained there.

Additionally, water level alarm systems have been installed on vulnerable bridges to monitor water levels in real time, ensuring timely action in case of a flood.

To reduce the likelihood of waterlogging on tracks and yard areas, extensive cleaning of drains, culverts, and drainage channels has been carried out.

On electrified sections, tree branches obstructing rail operations have been trimmed to ensure the safety of overhead equipment, signals, and tracks.

To ensure uninterrupted communication and signaling during the monsoon season, necessary technical maintenance, including checking and metering of signaling cables, is being carried out.

Walkie-talkie sets are also fully functional and charged for quick communication in case of emergencies.