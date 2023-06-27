Special Session For Girl Students Of Class 9 Organised At Hassomal Lakhani Public School

FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A special session centred on excellence was organised for the girl students of Class 9 on the premises on Navnidh Hassomal Lakhni public school of Bhopal, the school authorities said. The objective of the session was to ingrain development, cultural values and inspire them to lead a healthy life along with excelling in academics.

All the dignitaries present on the occasion garlanded the portrait of Sant Hirdaram, Maa Bharti and Goddess Saraswati, to mark the commencement of the session.

Chairman of Shaheed Hemu Kalani educational society, Siddh Bhauji addressed the students present on the occasion. He first advised the girl students to choose a career option and then persevere in their efforts to achieve their goal.

He also underlined the significance of hard work and suggested that all girl students do the same to accomplish their objective in life. Further in the session, Siddh Bhauji stated that meditation, Yoga and Pranayam are utmost essential to lead a healthy life. He said that with the help of Yoga and Pranayaam, all ailments can be easily cured without the help of medications.

He also addressed the teachers present on the occasion and said that a teacher is like a lamp who illuminates a student’s path always. Later, he suggested that the students consume such a meal which is delicious, healthy and easy to digest. After the session concluded, all the students were given a pen on the occasion. Manjushree Joshi conducted the programme successfully.

