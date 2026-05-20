Special Drive Instructed By Police Training And Research Institute Against Emergency Exits In Buses From May 21 In Bhopal | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) has instructed all district units in the state to conduct a special checking drive on emergency exits in buses from May 21, officials said on Wednesday.

The PTRI has decided to launch the drive in wake of multiple incidents in which emergency exit gates in buses were found closed. Officials have been asked to ensure a week-long special checking and enforcement drive for public transport buses across the state from May 21 to May 27, 2026.

To ensure successful execution of the campaign, officials have been directed to obtain comprehensive data on all public transport buses operating in the districts from the District Transport Officer. In coordination with transport department officials, they have also been asked to conduct the special checking drive on a comprehensive and wide-ranging scale.

Police checklist

For buses in which the emergency gate has been blocked and replaced with additional seating, videography clearly capturing the bus registration number will be conducted and a formal panchnama will be prepared.

Verification of the availability and validity of fire extinguishers, emergency exits and first-aid kits.

Verification of vehicle registration certificate (RC), permit, fitness certificate and insurance documents.

Verification of the driver's valid driving licence and badge.

Ensuring that the number of seats and passengers does not exceed the specified limit.

Ensuring that the vehicle does not exceed the prescribed speed limit.

Ensuring that the vehicle is not operated under the influence of intoxicants.

Ensuring availability of reflectors and proper night-lighting arrangements during night hours.