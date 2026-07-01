SP Flags Off Cyber Awareness Rath Under Safe Click 2.0 Campaign In MP's Narmadapuram

SP Flags Off Cyber Awareness Rath Under Safe Click 2.0 Campaign In Narmadapuram | AI-generated

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A Cyber Awareness Rath was flagged off from the Narmadapuram SP Office on Tuesday as part of the statewide cyber awareness initiative Safe Click 2.0 , being conducted under the directions of the Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

The awareness vehicle will travel across all police subdivisions and police station jurisdictions in the district to educate citizens about different types of cyber crimes and effective measures to prevent them.

The campaign will focus particularly on senior citizens, students, traders, and people involved in digital banking transactions, promoting safe online practices and digital security.

At each location, police personnel will conduct awareness sessions at public gatherings, marketplaces, educational institutions, bank branches, and other sensitive locations to spread information on cyber safety and fraud prevention.

Citizens have been urged to report any cyber-related incident or suspicious activity to their nearest police station, the police control room, or the National Cyber Helpline 1930.

SP Sai Krishna said that staying alert in the digital world is essential for every citizen.