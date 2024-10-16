Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise Pollution Level

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police have initiated legal action against 91 DJ operators for violating noise regulations and guidelines issued by Supreme Court during Navratri and Dussehra celebrations, senior police officials said on Tuesday. In line with court's directives and Madhya Pradesh government's instructions, meetings were held at police commissioner’s office and police stations to inform DJ operators about noise control guidelines.

The officials said DJ operators had been specifically instructed to operate their equipment within the prescribed decibel level and time limits during the festivals. Each police station took steps to bind DJ operators by legal agreements to adhere to these regulations. Despite multiple warnings throughout the festive period, many operators violated the rules.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that the city police monitored the events closely, recording both photographs and videos of the DJ set-ups. Following the monitoring, 91 DJ operators were identified for exceeding the noise limits and operating beyond the permissible time frame.

Consequently, legal action was taken under Section 223 of BNS Act, Sections 7/15 of the Noise Pollution Act, and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act for modifying vehicles to host DJ systems, CP Mishra said. The police have seized all DJ equipment. Further legal proceedings will continue in coming days, with the equipment being presented before the court.