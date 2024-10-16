 Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise Pollution Level
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise Pollution Level

Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise Pollution Level

The officials said DJ operators had been specifically instructed to operate their equipment within the prescribed decibel level and time limits during the festivals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police have initiated legal action against 91 DJ operators for violating noise regulations and guidelines issued by Supreme Court during Navratri and Dussehra celebrations, senior police officials said on Tuesday. In line with court's directives and Madhya Pradesh government's instructions, meetings were held at police commissioner’s office and police stations to inform DJ operators about noise control guidelines.

The officials said DJ operators had been specifically instructed to operate their equipment within the prescribed decibel level and time limits during the festivals. Each police station took steps to bind DJ operators by legal agreements to adhere to these regulations. Despite multiple warnings throughout the festive period, many operators violated the rules.

Read Also
HS Grade -I Teacher-2023 Recruitment: 'It’s Govt Not Us That Stalled Recruitments', Says MP High...
article-image

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that the city police monitored the events closely, recording both photographs and videos of the DJ set-ups. Following the monitoring, 91 DJ operators were identified for exceeding the noise limits and operating beyond the permissible time frame.

Consequently, legal action was taken under Section 223 of BNS Act, Sections 7/15 of the Noise Pollution Act, and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act for modifying vehicles to host DJ systems, CP Mishra said. The police have seized all DJ equipment. Further legal proceedings will continue in coming days, with the equipment being presented before the court.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4 Accomplices Still At Large
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4 Accomplices Still At Large
Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road; Father Files FIR
Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road; Father Files FIR

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise...

Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise...

16 Years On, Ambitious Satgarhi Khel Gaon Project Still In Limbo; Land Allotted To Village...

16 Years On, Ambitious Satgarhi Khel Gaon Project Still In Limbo; Land Allotted To Village...

HS Grade -I Teacher-2023 Recruitment: 'It’s Govt Not Us That Stalled Recruitments', Says MP High...

HS Grade -I Teacher-2023 Recruitment: 'It’s Govt Not Us That Stalled Recruitments', Says MP High...

Corporator Discretionary Fund: No Tender So Far; Sewage, Road Repair Work Suffer

Corporator Discretionary Fund: No Tender So Far; Sewage, Road Repair Work Suffer

NEET-2024 Counselling Continues In MP Amid Allegations Of Irregularities & High Court Petition

NEET-2024 Counselling Continues In MP Amid Allegations Of Irregularities & High Court Petition