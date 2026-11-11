Son Exposes Mother In CCTV Footage, Woman Confesses To Killing 75-Year-Old Neighbour For Jewellery And Money In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 45-year-old woman accused of murdering her 70-year-old neighbour, also a woman, finally broke down and confessed to the crime after her son identified her in CCTV footage. When confronted, the son reprimanded his mother for having taken an elderly woman's life for money.

The accused, Rekha alias Rita alias Reet, was sent to jail on Wednesday after her two-day police remand ended. She was arrested by police two days ago.

According to police, Rekha initially refused to admit her involvement despite facing nearly seven to eight hours of continuous questioning by the police and Special Investigation Team.

She repeatedly attempted to mislead investigators and maintained that she was innocent. Even when confronted with evidence, she showed no remorse or fear.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said investigators then showed the CCTV footage related to the crime to her 25-year-old son. He immediately identified his mother, providing investigators with crucial confirmation.

Following this, Rekha finally confessed and narrated the sequence of events to the police. When brought face-to-face with her son, he strongly reprimanded her for killing the elderly woman over jewellery and money.

The murder took place in Bajpai Nagar, where Rekha, a resident of A-1 multi-storeyed building, visited Kalari Devi (75), a resident of A-2 multi-storeyed building, on the pretext of borrowing Rs 500 on November 6.

When the elderly woman refused to lend her money, Rekha smothered her by pressing her mouth and nose before fleeing with her ornaments.