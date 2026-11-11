Bhopal Crime News: Mobile Phone And Gold Chain Snatchings Surge Across City, Over Dozen Incidents Raise Questions Over Police Patrolling | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spate of mobile phone and gold chain snatchings witnessed during October and November has raised serious questions about police security and patrolling. On average, one mobile phone snatching incident was reported every three days, while chain snatching cases also witnessed a sharp rise.

Taking advantage of crowded markets and increased public movement during the festive period, motorcycle-borne criminals went on a snatching spree across the city. From busy roads and markets to residential colonies and parks, they targeted women, the elderly and even youths.

The criminals struck within seconds, snatching mobile phones, gold chains and handbags before escaping on motorcycles. More than a dozen mobile phone and gold chain snatching incidents were reported during October and November. In Shahjahanabad, an elderly woman was even murdered during a robbery.

Despite several incidents being captured on CCTV cameras, identifying and arresting the suspects has remained a challenge for police. Police officials admitted that helmets, masks and fake number plates have made it difficult to trace the criminals.

Earlier incidents

Nov 1: Motorcycle-borne criminals snatched an expensive mobile phone of media person Sandeep Singh in Shahpura. The suspects are yet to be arrested.

Oct 31: An elderly woman's gold chain was snatched in Kotwali area. On Oct 26, a woman riding a scooter was targeted near the high-security Mantralaya area, where criminals fled after snatching her gold chain.

Oct 19: Robbers entered an elderly woman's house in Gunga and looted jewellery.

In another incident, two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of Rishabh Tiwari (25), a resident of Misrod. A week ago, a gold locket of a three-year-old girl was stolen from a cosmetics shop in Kotwali area. Police later arrested a woman involved.

Hotspots

Arera Hills, Piplani, Govindpura, Bagsewania, Misrod, Shahpura, Habibganj, Bajaria, Aishbagh, Kotwali and Ashoka Garden, among other areas, have reported such incidents.