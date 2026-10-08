Some MP Private Hospitals To Stop Ayushman Treatment From October 8 Over NABH Rule | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few private hospitals across Madhya Pradesh will indefinitely boycott the Ayushman Bharat scheme from Thursday, hospital associations said.

Patients covered under the scheme will not be treated at the private hospitals boycotting Ayushman until their demands are addressed.

Only the private hospitals which have an entry-level NABH certificate will boycott Ayushman. Entry-level Ayushman is for small and medium-sized hospitals, and their NABH will be valid till the expiry date of the certificate.

The associations will also begin a phased march to New Delhi on Thursday with ambulances.

Around 110 ambulances participated in a show of strength in Bhopal on Wednesday, while preparations are underway to involve nearly 1,000 ambulances from different districts.

The associations are also opposing the mandatory NABH certification requirement and have demanded that it be withdrawn immediately.

NABH certification must: As of Oct 1, NABH certification has become mandatory for Ayushman-affiliated hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Of 739 affiliated hospitals in these cities, around 310 have NABH certification.