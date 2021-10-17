e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:52 PM IST

Social media comes as saviour, Bhopal civic team relieves stray bull of its pain

Civic body team trims bull's overgrown horns that were digging into its neck
Staff Reporter
Civic body staffer trims twisted horns of a stray bull on Sunday | FP

BHOPAL: Social media turned a saviour for a stray bull whose overgrown horns were digging into its neck. The bull, in pain, was spotted in Khajuri area, on the outskirts of Bhopal. The villagers were concerned as the bull’s twisted horns had overgrown and were digging into its neck. The bull was in pain. Someone shared the bull's plight on social media. A Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) official took note of the matter. BMC fire officer Sajid Khan and his team rescued the stray bull from Khajuri. The team had a tough time taming the stray animal. Later a veterinary team of the civic body trimmed the horns on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:52 PM IST
