Social Media Buddy Rapes Minor At Hotel, Arrested By Nishatpura Police In Bhopal

Social Media Buddy Rapes A Minor At A Hotel And Is Arrested In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police on Tuesday arrested a youth for allegedly sexually exploiting and blackmailing a 16-year-old girl after befriending her through social media.

According to police, the victim, a resident, came in contact with the suspect named Adi through Instagram a few months ago.

Police said that in January, the suspect allegedly took the girl to a city hotel on some pretext, where he threatened and sexually assaulted her while shooting obscene photos and videos on his mobile phone.

The suspect used the photos and videos to blackmail the victim and allegedly continued to force physical relations by threatening to circulate the content online.

When the victim tried to avoid him, the suspect allegedly sent the obscene photos and videos to her family members. Following the harassment, the victim approached the Nishatpura police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case against the suspect under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, rape, and other relevant sections.

9-yr-old molested by uncle

Jahangirabad police registered a molestation case against a man for allegedly behaving obscenely with his nine-year-old niece. According to reports, on Tuesday evening, the girl had gone to the terrace to collect clothes when the suspect allegedly reached there and acted inappropriately with her.

Hearing her screams, the girl's parents rushed to the terrace, where she informed them about the incident. It is alleged that when her father confronted his elder brother over the matter, the suspect allegedly assaulted him.