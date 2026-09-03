Snake Slithers Near OT On 5th Floor Of Gwalior Hospital; Staff Rush To Catch It | VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread at the Super-Speciality Hospital of the Jaya Arogya Hospital Group on Wednesday after a snake was spotted near the entrance of the operation theatre (OT) on the fifth floor.

A video has surfaced showing the snake slithering across the floor, while hospital staff try to catch it. The video also shows them eventually catching the snake and placing it inside a plastic bag.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The snake was found close to the OT entrance and near its store room. Seeing the snake, hospital staff, patients and attendants moved away from the area and waited for it to be safely caught.

After receiving information about the snake, hospital employees Kamta Prasad Maraiya and OT technician Gavendra Rathore took charge of the situation. They carefully tried to catch the snake and managed to control it with the help of a wiper after a long effort.

The snake was then safely placed in a plastic bag. It was later taken away from the hospital and released in a forested area.

Some hospital employees also recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones. The videos later surfaced on social media, bringing attention to the incident.

The snake being found near the entrance of an operation theatre has also raised questions about cleanliness and safety arrangements at the hospital. It is not yet clear how the snake reached the fifth floor.

After the snake was removed, staff and patients' attendants heaved a sigh of relief.