Smart India Hackathon 2024 Organised At MANIT Bhopal; 85 Teams Showcase Innovation

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited Smart India Hackathon 2024 was organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal. The event at the behest of the Ministry of Education saw enthusiastic participation from 85 teams that consisted of brilliant minds from different parts of the nation.

Under the dutiful management of Team KAIROS, a technical society at MANIT Bhopal, and led by Manisha Dubey, Professor and Faculty Coordinator for SPOC 2024, the hackathon promised to be a landmark event in the landscape of technology and innovation. Her leadership has been instrumental in orchestrating the seamless execution of this event and reflects the commitment of the institute toward nurturing technological talent.

In this Smart India Hackathon, 2024, there are Nodal problems that have invited creative solutions. The teams undergo a series of rigorous challenges, thus showcasing their skills in coding, project management, and innovative thinking. A total of 85 teams were into the competition, where only 45 were chosen for finals, that then get a chance to present their solution to the esteemed judges and industry experts.

"The enthusiasm and innovation shown by the participants today is really inspiring. Our aim is to provide a platform where young minds exhibit not only their talents but develop solutions that can have a potential impact on our society,” Dubey said.

Read Also MP Govt School Principal Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Guest Teacher In Exchange Of...

The event is a growing trend of integrating technology and solving real-world problems, a dream that the Ministry of Education harbors. By giving students a chance to engage in real-world problems, the hackathon brings about collaboration and ingenuity.

The projects will be further refined into better shape in the forthcoming stages of the hackathon with invaluable guidance by expert mentors and industry professionals. The final round will surely be full of enthusiasm and a trademark toward the toiling and innovating spirit of the participants.

The Smart India Hackathon 2024 at MANIT Bhopal will thus be one defining moment in the technological landscape of India, showcasing the nation's resolve to groom its young talent and drive progress through innovation.