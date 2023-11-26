Smaran 2023 At Dhrupad Sansthan: Japanese Singers Present Dhrupad Songs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singers from Japan presented dhrupad songs on the second-day of the three-day concert ‘Smaran 2023’ at Dhrupad Sansthan in the city on Saturday.

The morning session of the concert began with the performance of Akiko from Japan. She presented a dhrupad song ‘Murat Man Bhaye Sundar Saloni…,’ in Raga Yaman. Another Japanese singer Momoko Miura presented dhrupad song Aawan Keh Gaye Ajhun Na Aaye …,’ in raga Sohni which enchanted the audience. Both the singers are students of Dhrupad Sansthan.

The concert was organised by Dhrupad Sansthan and Bhopal Nyas in the memory of Pandit Ramakant Gundecha, Professor Chandmal Gundecha, Ustad Zia Mohiuddin Dagar and Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar.

Sajan Sankaran from Bengaluru presented the dhrupad song "Eri Ae Main Kaise Jaun Paniya Bharan Ko" in Raga Jaunpuri. Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh accompanied him on Pakhawaj. After that, there was a Pakhawaj solo recital by Pandit Akhilesh Gundecha's disciple Anuja Borude Shinde. Anuja played Pakhawaj in Aadi Taal.

The morning session ended with the performance with Padmashree Pandit Umakant Gundecha and Anant Ramakant Gundecha who presented poet Kabir’s ‘Jheeni Jheeni chadariya….’.

Dhrupad vocalist Mritika Mukherjee from Vishnupur, Ankit Athawale from Hyderabad, Pradeep Chopra and Aastha Chopra from Uttarakhand presented Dhrupad songs at the events.

The evening session began with the performance of dhrupad vocalist Mritika Mukherjee from Vishnupur, Subhash Garkoti from Uttarakhand and Pandit Prem Kumar Malik from Prayagraj presented dhrupad songs in Raga Bhimpalasi, Shyam Kalyan , Malkons which captivated the audience.

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was held. Pandit Prem Kumar Malik, a well-known singer of Darbhanga Gharana feted with first Ramakant Gundecha Memorial Award 2023-24.