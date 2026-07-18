Sleemnabad Tunnel To Create Irrigation In Around 2.5 Lakh Hectares In 5 Districts: CM | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected around 12 km-long Sleemnabad tunnel in Katni on Friday. He said that on completion of tunnel work, the irrigation area will get increased by around 2.5 lakh hectares in five districts, including Katni, Rewa, Satna, MaiharandPanna.

He was interacting with the media after the inspection of tunnel. He added that though Vindhya region is prosperous but this tunnel will become “Amritdhara” to all aforesaid districts. Along with irrigation, it will also solve the drinking water problem.

Expressing gratitude towards PM NarendraModi, he told that out of Rs 1600 project cost, central government gave Rs 275 crores.

Riding on the commitment plank of state government, the challenging tunnel project is moving towards completion.

Even in case of severe earthquake, tunnel will remain safe for 100 years. At some places, the depth of tunnel is till 120 feet. In future, it will become a study case for engineering students as it passed through many uphill challenges.

Asking farmers not to sell their lands as tunnel project will change their fortune and area will leave behind Haryana and Punjab in agriculture production, he told under the project, Narmada water will flow through the medium of tunnel and on the other hand, the Katni River will flow from above tunnel.

There has been no infrastructure level damage under the project even as tunnel passed through beneath crossings, national highway and densely populated areas. Nor there has been any environmental damage.

The work of constructing tunnel was started in three shifts of 8 hours. The project saw lot of challenges. On detecting need to accelerate the work, a modern machine was brought from Germany for digging work.

CM also dedicated Sandipni schools of Jhinjri and Bahoriband from Sleemnabad. The Jhinjri Sandipni School is constructed at Rs 38.61 crores while Bahoriband’sSandipnischool is constructed at the cost of Rs 35.63 crores.