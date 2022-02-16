Sky diving in Bhopal from March 1-2, in Ujjain from March 3-6

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is going to organise sky diving camp in Bhopal and Ujjain from March 1, said principal secretary, tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla. Shukla was addressing a press conference at Minto Hall on Tuesday evening.

The camp will be organised in Bhopal on March 1-2 while in Ujjain from March 3-6 in association with Pioneer Flying Academy, Aligarh, for the first time in the state. The camps will be put up near Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal and airstrip in Ujjain.

The fee for sky diving is Rs 31,270. Tourists will be able to dive from a height of 10,000 feet. The timing of sky diving will be from 8 am to 6 pm. Those interested can book online at booking.skyhighindia.com or contact on mobile number 98188 90885.

In India, this facility is available only in Narnol, Haryana. The Tourism Board has provided the facility of sky diving to the tourists at low fee with the highest standards of safety measures, he said.

The aircraft to be used is registered with the Directorate of Civil Aviation. Tandem skydiving will be done with the help of sky divers trained by the institute. For adventure lovers above 18, who are fond of sky diving, the required health certificate for adventure sports by a doctor will be mandatory, Shukla added.

Director, culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi says that Governor Mangubhai Patel would inaugurate the 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival-2022 to be held from February 20-26 at the temple complex. Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister Usha Thakur, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma will also be present.

Tripathi said that National Kalidas Award and State Rupankar Kala award will be conferred on selected people at dance festival. National Kalidas Award for dance will be awarded to Sunayana Hazari Lal for 2019-20 and Shanta-VP Dhananjayan for the year 2020-21. Along with this, the state Rupankar Kala Reward will be given for the year 2022 and an exhibition of their works will also be organised.

Besides dance performances, exhibitions, Art-Mart, Kalavarta, Hunar, Chalchitra and Alankaran Samaroh will be conducted under the fest. Some tourism activities like, heritage run, glamping village tour, e-bike tour, water rafting and Bundeli food festival will also be organised, Tripathi added.

'We also invited ambassadors of different countries for the dance festival trough ICCCR. And we got acceptance from ambassadors of seven countries, Shukla added.

The event will be telecast live on YouTube of Culture Department and Facebook page of Khajuraho Dance Festival and on YouTube.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:24 AM IST