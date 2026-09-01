 Six Surveys, Still No Final Boundary: Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland Set For Fresh Demarcation
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Six Surveys, Still No Final Boundary: Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland Set For Fresh Demarcation

Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland, including Upper Lake, may undergo its seventh boundary demarcation in nearly 30 years after the NGT took up encroachment concerns. A new committee is likely to oversee demarcation and protection measures. An earlier survey identified 117 encroachments within the 50-metre FTL zone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
Six Surveys, Still No Final Boundary: Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland Set For Fresh Demarcation
Six Surveys, Still No Final Boundary: Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland Set For Fresh Demarcation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Full Tank Level (FTL) and boundaries of Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland, including the Upper Lake are set to be demarcated once again after National Green Tribunal (NGT) Central Zone Bench took up the issue of encroachments on Monday. The official order is still awaited, said petitioner Rashid Noor Khan.

The demarcation exercise can be conducted for the seventh time in nearly 30 years. District administration officials indicated that drones may be used for the fresh survey to accurately identify the wetland’s boundaries.

An earlier administrative survey in Prempura, Dharampuri, Sevania Gond, Gaura, Bishankhedi, Bilkhiria and Kotra Sultanabad identified 117 encroachments within the 50-metre FTL zone of the Bhoj Wetland. Of these, 68 were located on government land and 49 on private land.

According to petitioner Rashid Noor Khan, a new committee is likely to be constituted to coordinate action on encroachments, demarcation and protection of the water bodies.

However, the NGT’s formal written order detailing the committee’s composition and responsibilities is still awaited. Khan said the committee could help expedite action against encroachments falling within the 50-metre FTL zone.

Despite six previous surveys and demarcations, the authorities have failed to establish a final and undisputed boundary for Upper Lake, making the upcoming exercise crucial for long-term protection of the Bhoj Wetland.

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