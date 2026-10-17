Six More Women Constables Seek Gender Transition In Madhya Pradesh Police, One Gets Approval; Three Applications Near Clearance | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six more women police constables have applied for permission to change their gender to male, even as a woman constable posted in Bhopal has received approval from the state home department for gender transition. Of the six applications, three are nearing approval, while the remaining three are under consideration.

According to police officials, the applicants have expressed a desire to undergo gender transition and have formally sought permission from the department. Their applications are being examined under the prescribed procedure before being forwarded to the state home department for a final decision.

Police Headquarters (PHQ) informed that six applications have been submitted to the department. Among them, three are on the verge of approval and three are in the pipeline.

Interestingly, no application has been submitted by a man seeking to change his gender. Officials are also surprised by the development and are discussing the trend among women constables seeking to become men.

Gender transition procedure under established rules

A woman constable has to submit an application requesting gender transition.

A notification regarding the change should be published in the Gazette of India, and a notarised affidavit also needs to be submitted.

A medical examination will be conducted at a medical college to assess the case.

Subsequently, a medical report will be submitted by the professor and head of the department of psychiatry.

The district medical board has to provide a recommendation in this matter.

Following a review of the relevant documents and medical opinions, Police Headquarters, Bhopal, forwards the case along with its recommendation to the state government for a final decision.

Applications sent to home dept

Special Director General of police Adarsh Katiyar said that the applications submitted to the department are scrutinised by the concerned personnel, prepared according to the prescribed procedure and sent to the home department for a final decision.

The department has received the applications and sent them to the home department for approval, he said.

All about biology, not profession

Dr Randhir Singh, member of the Madhya Pradesh State Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Board, said that gender change required proper authorisation.

He claimed that surgery was performed in cases where a person had a higher proportion of hormones associated with a particular gender. According to him, gender transition was linked to hormone levels rather than profession, and there was no particular female-to-male (FTM) trend.