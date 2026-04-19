Six-Month-Old Tiger Cub Injured In Fight, Rescued In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve | FP Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A six-month-old male tiger cub was injured in a fight with an adult tiger during the dawn hours on Sunday. The badly injured cub was rescued and shifted to Mukundpur zoo for treatment.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials said that around 4.30am, a patrolling team heard the noise of tigers fighting in the Koluhawah camp of Tala Beat. They immediately informed senior officers about the incident.

Two elephant teams rushed to the spot and started an intense search operation. They spotted the injured tiger cub sitting aside, while an adult tiger was also seen a short distance away. The adult tiger was chased from the area and the injured cub was rescued after being tranquilised.

The cub sustained severe injuries in the fight, including serious wounds to two legs along with canine puncture marks on the back and neck. Its testicles were also badly damaged and it suffered internal bleeding.

After providing primary treatment, officials shifted the cub to Mukundpur zoo for better medical care. Meanwhile, forest officials are keeping a close watch on the areas near the incident site.

Notably, cases of territorial fights in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve are on the rise, with frequent reports of tigers being injured in such encounters