Six From MP Among 8 Killed In Bus Inferno; 13 Injured, Two Still Missing | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A devastating bus fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district claimed the lives of eight people, including six from Madhya Pradesh, early on Wednesday.

Thirteen passengers remain hospitalised, while two passengers from the state were still missing till late evening.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am when a Rishikesh-Indore sleeper coach operated by Hans Travels rammed into a truck near Tanawad Zero Point under Kolwa police station limits.

The impact triggered a massive fire that engulfed both vehicles within minutes, trapping several passengers.

Hospital authorities said six victims died of severe burn injuries, while two succumbed to head injuries sustained in the crash.

The deceased from Madhya Pradesh were identified as Bhumi Bhor, 20, and Nirmala, 61, both from Indore; Priyanka Pandey, 35, and Deepak, 29, from Khargone; Devendra, 60, from Sehore; and Dharam Singh, 31, from Jhabua. The other victims were bus driver Ramotar, 28, and conductor Kuldeep, 31.

Dausa District Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Meena said all injured passengers were stable and under constant medical observation.

The critically injured include passengers from Indore, Dabra, Badwah and Bhilsedi in Madhya Pradesh, besides one from Rajasthan. Two passengers from the state, Priyanka, 33, of Badwah and Deepu, 60, of Sehore district, remained missing till the filing of this report.

Authorities have started collecting DNA samples from relatives of unidentified victims to establish their identities before handing over the bodies.

Rescue delay alleged

Eyewitnesses alleged that ambulances and fire tenders reached the spot nearly an hour after the blaze erupted despite police and expressway authorities being alerted around 3.20 am. Survivors claimed the delay affected rescue efforts.

Cigarette cartons under probe

Some villagers claimed cigarette cartons stored in the bus luggage compartment may have intensified the fire. Police have neither confirmed nor ruled out the claim and are investigating the matter.