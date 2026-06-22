Six Died In Truck-Pickup Head-On Collision In Chhindwara; Chief Minister Announces ₹4 Lakh Ex-Gratia Amount To Bereaved Families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were killed and 18 injured after a pickup carrying labourers collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Temni Khurd village on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway on Monday morning, said officials.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10 am mangling the pickup vehicle badly and scattering debris across the road, with its wheels blown away.

Eighteen others sustained injuries and several of them are critical.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sushil Dubey informed media that among the deceased were three women and two men, all labourers from Machhera village.

One injured worker is in critical condition and is being referred to a medical college in Nagpur for specialised treatment.

A team of 20 to 25 doctors is attending to the injured at Chhindwara District Hospital.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot immediately and are investigating the cause, including possibilities of speeding and overloading.

The truck driver has been detained for interrogation and families of the victims have been informed.

The victims were travelling in the pickup truck when the collision occurred.

Villagers told media that they were going for vegetable plucking and were boarding the pickup when the truck collided.

The district administration has assured comprehensive support, including medical care and compensation as announced, to all affected families.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound grief over the tragedy and announced immediate ex-gratia financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and to the injured.

He directed authorities to provide Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the other injured persons.