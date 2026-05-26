Site Selection Underway For Madhya Pradesh Film City Project | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Tourism Department has initiated the site selection process for the state's proposed film city project, which has been delayed for several years. Currently, the development is in its initial phase.

Scenic locations near Bhopal and Burhanpur are the first choice for the film city site. Over the last few years, the state has been emerging as a suitable site for film and serial shootings.

Many hit movies have been filmed in various beautiful locations of the state. Sources said that once the film city project takes shape, it will not only benefit the state in terms of revenue but also provide chances of earning a livelihood to the local people and give a platform for local artistes as well.

Earlier, initiatives were made to look for sites for the project near Indore and Jabalpur; however, things could not materialise for one or another reason.

A senior officer of the Tourism Department dealing with film-related projects said on condition of anonymity that the proposed film city project of Indore had also encountered water supply related issues. Besides, some forest land related issues had also cropped up.

The official said that along with looking for the location for the proposed film city project, new destinations for film shootings are also being explored in the state.