Singrauli: Tractor ferrying sand illegally mows down biker

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly driven tractor-trolley allegedly ferrying sand illegally mowed down a bike-borne man in Waidhan town of Singrauli district around 11 pm on Wednesday. The youth died on the spot, said Kotwali police station officials on Thursday. No arrest has been made in the case, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Dwivedi (27), a resident of Waidhan town. He worked at Mishra Pali clinic. Dwivedi was on his way back home from the clinic, when he was hit by the speeding tractor-trolley.

The accident triggered protests with the kin of the deceased and other residents blocking the roads demanding arrest of the accused. The locals also staged demonstrations on the bridge disrupting the traffic movement.

The protestors accused the police of turning a blind eye to the illegal ferrying of sand in the town and also not taking note of the road mishaps taking place on the stretch regularly.

The enraged protesters told the media that tractor-trolleys are regularly ferrying sand illegally to Waidhan town. The tractor drivers who are mostly minors drive vehicles recklessly. They under the influence of alcohol ferry sand illegally during night. The offence is being committed under the nose of the police officials but no action is being taken as they are monetarily favoured for keeping their eyes shut, the protesters alleged.

A tractor driver, requesting anonymity, told Free Press that if their vehicle is registered in police records, they are compelled to pay an entry amount of Rs 60,000 to the Waidhan police and Rs 20000 to traffic police for entering Waidhan. Currently more than 100 such tractors engaged in ferrying illegal sand are paying the said entry fees, he claimed.

Taking a serious note of the allegations, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shivkumar Verma said that a probe will be launched in this matter. Speaking about the road blockage, the officer, citing the Supreme Court’s order against road blockages, said that strict action will be taken against the ones staging protests on the roads.