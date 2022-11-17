MP: This school in Singrauli has ambidextrous students, all well-versed in five languages

Students writes with both the hands | FP PHOTO

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The creativity of the children of a school in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh has amazed everyone.

Inspired by former president Dr Rajendra Prasad, children of the Veena Vadini Public School have become ambidextrous. More than 100 kids write with both hands and are fluent in five different languages. The students are all well-versed in five languages, i.e English, Urdu, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Spanish.

Pankaj Yadav, a student of Class 8 said that he first learned to write with his right hand before switching to his left hand. He was proficient at writing with both hands since he was in class 3.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another student, Adarsh Kumar, said that writing with his right hand was how he did it when he was in a primary section. Then he changed to the left. Moreover, he speaks five languages.

According to the school principal Virangad Sharma, "Rajendra Prasad, a former president, was ambidextrous and could write with either hand. Inspired by it, we help our kids develop the same ability."

Since the establishment of the school in 1999, there have been 480 graduates who can write with both hands so far.

This school's students can write up to 24,000 words in just 11 hours with consistent practice. It is more of a spiritual activity than a mechanical one, according to Vringad Sharma.

"Yoga, meditation, and willpower can all help to develop this talent, which is why these subjects are covered in class every day for roughly an hour and a half. Being ambidextrous improves memory, exercises the brain, and, most significantly, saves time," adds she.

According to a local psychologist, Ashish Pandey, "Our brain is divided into two halves. The teachers at the school have trained the students in such a way that they are able to use both the parts of the brain."

Read Also Mild earthquake rattles Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh