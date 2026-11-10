Singrauli House Collapse: Ancestral Mud House Caves In, Kills Three Of A Family, Including 2-Year-Old Girl

Singrauli House Collapse: Three Generations Of A Family Succumb To Death, Including 2-Year-Old Girl, In Madhya Pradesh |

Madhya Pradesh House Collapse: Three members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, died after their mud-walled house collapsed while they were sleeping in Singrauli district on Monday night. Eight family members were trapped under the debris, of whom five were rescued with injuries and shifted to hospital for treatment.

The incident took place in Jalhathni Tola of Barhapan village, under the Kotwali police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Vishwakarma (36), his mother Santuliya (65) and his two-year-old daughter. Several other family members were injured in the incident.

Singrauli Rescue Operation Continued Till 1 AM

Following the mud house collapse, villagers and the administration launched a rescue operation with the help of a JCB machine. By around 1 am, the bodies and injured people had been pulled out from the debris. The injured were shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment at Baidhan Trauma Center. The SDM and police officials also reached the spot to supervise the rescue and relief work.

https://t.co/Ilhd6dSbeTसिंगरौली में सोते परिवार पर ढहा 50 साल पुराना कच्चा मकान, मां-बेटे और मासूम बच्ची की मौत; 5 घायल#Singrauli #house #collapses #Death https://t.co/XqvfBb7S5O — Deshbandhu MP (@DeshbandhuMp) November 10, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav Announces Financial Assistance

Singrauli MLA Ramniwas Shah said Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had expressed grief over the tragedy. The Chief Minister directed the administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of each deceased person and Rs 25,000 to each injured person.

Family Heard Strange Sounds From Cracked Wall

According to available information, family was sleeping inside the house after dinner when they heard strange sounds coming from a crack in a wall. The family feared that the structure might collapse, but before they could react, the entire house came down.

Three of a family killed as house collapses in MP's Singrauli• A 'kutcha' house caved in on a sleeping family in Barahpan village under Kotwali police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, killing three people and injuring five others.🔗https://t.co/mfM8uXFgdi — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2026

50-Year-Old Ancestral House Collapsed

According to police, the house was around 50 years old. It was an ancestral mud house collapse involving a structure with a tiled roof and several additional temporary sections built over the years.

The family owned around four acres of agricultural land. Arun and his father worked as farmers, while Arun and his younger brother Subhash also worked as masons.

Subhash escaped the tragedy as he had gone to a construction site in Baidhan and returned home late.

A house had also been sanctioned for Arun under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and construction was underway.