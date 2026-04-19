Singrauli Bank Robbery: Suspect On 8-Day Police Remand, Cops Catch 1 Robber In Bihar |

Bhopal/Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The court has remanded accused to eight days of police custody in Singrauli case. Ten teams have been formed to nab the other suspects in the case.

The police on Saturday caught one of the five robbers involved in a bank heist in Singrauli on Friday. Five gunmen had barged into Bank of Maharashtra branch and made off with gold worth over Rs 7 crore.

The suspect was arrested from Rohtas district of Bihar where the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended Kamlesh Kumar at Dehri-on-Sone Railway Station. The RPF recovered a substantial haul of looted valuables from Kumar, which included Rs 15,22,000 in cash and approximately 61.77 grams of gold.

The police presented Kumar in the court, where the court ordered eight days of police remand, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said. Khatri added that 10 teams were on the job to arrest the four other absconding suspects in the case.

Gold worth Rs 7cr looted

After the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the dacoits decamped with 7-kg gold worth over Rs 7 crore. The police suspected the hands of an interstage gang in the heist.