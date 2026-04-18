Singrauli Bank Robbery: Cops Lay Their Hands On ONE Of Bank Robbers In Bihar; Search Continues For Others |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Saturday laid their hands on one of the five robbers, who were involved in a bank heist in Singrauli on Friday.

Five gunmen barged into a branch of the Bank of Maharashtra and made off with gold worth over Rs 7 crore.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining four individuals and recover the stolen gold. The suspect remains in custody for further questioning regarding the whereabouts of his accomplices.

Soon after the incident, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana and other senior officers rushed to the spot to enquire into the case. They set up a team that arrested one of the suspects from Bihar.

Inspector General of Police Gaurav Rajput confirmed that a police team collared the suspect from Bihar and was questioning him to extract information about other members of the gang. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining four individuals and recover the stolen gold.

Makwana, Rajput, and Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri are probing the case in the presence of a huge contingent of police. The police are in touch with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar and have launched a joint operation to find the remaining gang members.

The team of Singrauli and that of the crime branch are camping in Bihar, and they expect to arrest all the criminals in a day or two.

Bank's negligence to be probed, says DGP

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana has indicated that there will be a high-level inquiry into the negligence of the bank. During an interaction with media, Makwana was highly critical of the bank management, which did not even follow the bare minimum security protocols to protect crores of rupees and gold. There were neither any armed guards nor any panic alarm system, Makwana said, adding that the robbers got the opportunity because of the bank management's negligence. He announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about the absconding bank robbers.

Gold worth Rs 7cr looted

After the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the dacoits decamped with 7-kg gold worth over Rs 7 crore. The police suspected the hands of an interstage gang in the heist.