Singrauli: Bagdara sanctuary officials misbehaved with us, say tribals

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Tribals residing in the vicinity of Bagdara sanctuary in Singrauli district have complained of misconduct by sanctuary officials, said Bagdara outpost police on Monday. The police added that they were assaulted by sanctuary officials.

According to Bagdara outpost incharge Vinod, the complainants have been identified as Nandkishore, Shivram, Gulab Singh and Mulayam Kol, who are tribals and hail from Khamhardih village. In the written complaint, the tribals stated that they had been cultivating lands under Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve since 2012.

On September 10, when they were working on the fields, officials of the sanctuary, identified as Manoj Katariya (SDO of Sanjay Gandhi Tiger reserve), Ranger Ramkaran Singh and 38 others held them captive.

They took them to Kharkhauli outpost where they were abused, assaulted. Vinod added that SDM of Chitrangi, Vikas Singh, was probing the matter.

However, SDO of Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve, Manoj Katariya refuted the allegations and stated that the tribals were forbidden from carrying out farming activities two years back. When they again conducted farming activities on the land, they were arrested and produced before the magistrate.

