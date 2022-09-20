e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSingrauli: Bagdara sanctuary officials misbehaved with us, say tribals

Singrauli: Bagdara sanctuary officials misbehaved with us, say tribals

According to Bagdara outpost incharge Vinod, the complainants have been identified as Nandkishore, Shivram, Gulab Singh and Mulayam Kol, who are tribals and hail from Khamhardih village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Tribals residing in the vicinity of Bagdara sanctuary in Singrauli district have complained of misconduct by sanctuary officials, said Bagdara outpost police on Monday. The police added that they were assaulted by sanctuary officials. 

According to Bagdara outpost incharge Vinod, the complainants have been identified as Nandkishore, Shivram, Gulab Singh and Mulayam Kol, who are tribals and hail from Khamhardih village. In the written complaint, the tribals  stated that they had been cultivating lands under Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve since 2012. 

On September 10, when they were working on the fields, officials of the sanctuary, identified as Manoj Katariya (SDO of Sanjay Gandhi Tiger reserve), Ranger Ramkaran Singh and 38 others held them captive. 

They took them to Kharkhauli outpost where they were abused, assaulted. Vinod added that SDM of Chitrangi, Vikas Singh, was probing the matter.

However, SDO of Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve, Manoj Katariya refuted the allegations and stated that the tribals were forbidden from carrying out farming activities two years back. When they again conducted farming activities on the land, they were arrested and produced before the magistrate. 

Read Also
Singrauli: Municipal Corporation Commissioner RP Singh dies of cardiac seizure
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 'Students prepare for competitive exams with time management'

Bhopal: 'Students prepare for competitive exams with time management'

Bhopal: Classical songs, kathak, guitar recital presented 

Bhopal: Classical songs, kathak, guitar recital presented 

Bhopal: Woman lodges rape complaint, accused arrested

Bhopal: Woman lodges rape complaint, accused arrested

Bhopal: Quarterly exams of class IX-XII from October 7

Bhopal: Quarterly exams of class IX-XII from October 7

Bhopal: Three arrested with sedative tablets; letter written to company to share details

Bhopal: Three arrested with sedative tablets; letter written to company to share details