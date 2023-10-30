 Sindhi Suhina : Eight Sindhi Writers, Artistes Feted
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight Sindhi speaking writers, artists were feted under ‘Suhina Sindhi,’ annual national award (2021-2022) at Sindhu Bhavan in the city on Sunday They included Hero Thakur, Delhi (Literary Award), Bhagwan Atlani, Jaipur (Adeeb Award) Manjushree Asudani, Nagpur (Music Award) , Pratap Rai Tanwani, Bhopal (Fankar Award), Bhojraj Khemani "Kranti", Mumbai (Language Promotion Award), Ramesh Nanwani, Bhopal (Painting Award) and Kishore Lalwani, Nagpur (Drama Award). Gyanchand Lalwani and Akhand Sindhu Sansar, Bhopal feted with Journalism Award.

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, Manohar Mamtani was the chief guest. He said that the young generation should come forward to preserve their culture and language. “Life can be improved by associating with art, literature, theatre and music,” he said. He honoured various writers and artists from Nagpur, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Mumbai. Besides, a Sindhi play ‘Postcard,’ was staged.

Directed by Kavita Israni , the play depicts that a writer should also be a good person. The story focuses on the life of a writer who is caught in a dilemma whether to help a needy person or not. Samiksha Lachhwani, Rishabh Ahuja Lakhan Pariyani, Suresh Parwani, Mukesh Jagyasi Dilip Vaswani and other artists performed in the play.

