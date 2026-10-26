Simhastha 2028: Senior IPS Officer Seeks Transfer Of Kshipra River's Origin To Forest Department, Calls For Removal Of Encroachments | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special DG (rail) Rajababu Singh has suggested that the hill serving as the source of the Kshipra River should be handed over to the forest department.

Amidst preparations for Simhastha 2028, the official has suggested handing over the hill at the source of the Kshipra River to the forest department. On Saturday, the officer visited Ujjaini village, the source of the Kshipra River, and conducted a thorough inspection of the entire river system.

After observing the site, he concluded that to restore the Shipra as a perennial river, it is essential to remove encroachments from both its banks and undertake large-scale, dense plantation.

He also recorded a video during his visit. Singh explained that Kakdi-Bardi hill, located in Ujjaini village, acts as a natural watershed. Water from the other side of this hill flows towards Omkareshwar and eventually reaches the Arabian Sea via the Narmada basin.

Since Ujjaini village falls in Indore district, he has appealed to the Indore district collector through his video to transfer the revenue land to the forest department for more effective management.

Expressing concern, he said that within the first 15 kilometres of Kshipra's course, people have established farmlands, and hotels and resorts have been constructed.

This is severely disrupting the river's catchment area. He suggested that along both banks of the 214-kilometre-long Kshipra River, a buffer zone, ideally 5 kilometres wide, but at least 2 kilometres wide, should be established.

Kshipra rejuvenation essential

He pointed out that, currently, water from the Narmada is being lifted from the Silisia Dam and channelled into Kshipra, and devotees are bathing in this water.

If, in accordance with 'Sanatan' tradition, the abhishek of Lord Mahakal is to be performed using the original water of Kshipra, then the river must be rejuvenated.