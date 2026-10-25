MP's First Hydraulic Puzzle Parking Project Hits Land Hurdle In Bhopal; ₹10–15 Crore Plan To Ease Number 10 Market Congestion Stalled | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's proposed first automatic hydraulic puzzle parking project, inspired by South Korean technology, has hit a roadblock over land allotment, leaving Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) plan for Number 10 Market in Arera Colony in limbo.

Despite nearly two years of efforts to develop a parking facility in the congested commercial area, the BMC is yet to get the required land.

Estimated to cost Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore, the proposed project has also run into residents' objections and land-use issues following the draft Bhopal Master Plan-2047.

The project was conceived as an alternative to a conventional multi-level parking facility, which faced opposition over the proposed land-use change and questions about the utilisation of existing parking infrastructure. Number 10 Market continues to face parking congestion despite having an open parking area.

BMC operates multi-level parking facilities in MP Nagar Zone-1, New Market, Ibrahimpur and Bairagarh, while the basement parking facility in MP Nagar Zone-2 remains unused. Motorists continue to park along roads near major commercial areas.

Conventional parking proposal faced opposition

In August 2024, BMC proposed a multi-level parking facility on around 63,094 square feet of land in Khasra No. 69 near Number 10 Market.

On Aug 6, 2024, the civic body wrote to the district collector seeking the transfer of the land, which was designated for residential use. The proposal was placed before the municipal council on Aug 30.

Councillors questioned the expenditure, arguing that existing multi-level parking facilities in Bhopal were not being adequately utilised. Residents also objected to the proposed change in land use.

The then BMC commissioner, Sanskriti Jain, subsequently explored a mechanical puzzle parking system similar to facilities in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Tenders were issued, but no company came forward, reportedly because the land allotment issue remained unresolved.

Hydraulic system to save space

The proposed system uses mechanical platforms, chain drives and hydraulic mechanisms to lift and move vehicles within a compact area.

Depending on the design, multiple levels of parking can be created without requiring the extensive space needed for a conventional parking complex.

Similar systems have been installed in Hyderabad, South Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Chandigarh and Bengaluru.

Official statement

If there is any issue regarding the land, we will resolve it. We will expedite the project if it is required and ensure that it is completed in coordination with all the departments.

Ram Prakash Ahirwar, Commissioner, BMC