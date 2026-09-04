Sick 12-Year-Old Carried In ‘Potli’ For Kilometres In MP’s Rewa, Collector Says Road Was Available | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sick child was carried in a cloth tied as a bag (potli) to take him to hospital for treatment. The incident occurred in Jawa janpad area of Rewa district two days ago.

Its video went viral on Friday, which showed family members carrying the sick child in cloth bundle.

As per report, a portion of Mini Bansagar canal collapsed on the road due to continuous heavy rainfall and completely cut off road connectivity to the village of Pokhri Tola.

As the path was covered with water and deep mud, emergency vehicles and ambulances could not reach the village.

The family tied the 12-year-old sick boy Guddu Kevat in a large cloth and bundled it.

Family members carried the bundle on their shoulders, walking two to three kilometres through the mud to reach the main road. From there, he was taken to the hospital on a motorcycle.

A video of the family carrying the child went viral on social media, prompting the Rewa district collector to order an investigation into the lack of road connectivity and administrative failure.

Rewa collector Narendra Suryavanshi told Free Press that the road was available but family members chose short cut to reach the main road. I got it verified that road is not so damaged that vehicles cannot reach there, Suryavanshi said.