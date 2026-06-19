Shudrak’s Mrichchhakatika Staged At Sthapana Rang Mahotsav | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The acclaimed Sanskrit play Mrichchhakatika, authored by ancient playwright Shudraka, was staged at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Friday as part of the ongoing cultural festival.

Directed by Teekam Joshi, the 10-act production transported audiences to ancient Ujjayini, blending romance, political unrest and everyday social realities into a compelling theatrical experience.

A key highlight of the play was its powerful narrative that brings together a Brahmin, a merchant and people from marginalised sections of society, who unite to challenge and overthrow a regime driven by arrogance and injustice.

The performance underlined themes of social unity, resistance and moral courage, making it relevant even in contemporary times.

The classic work, widely regarded as one of Sanskrit theatre’s finest compositions, has been translated into Hindi by renowned writer, storyteller and novelist Mohan Rakesh, allowing wider accessibility to modern audiences.

The staging was part of the third day of the four-day Sthapana Rang Mahotsav, which is being organised to mark the 15th foundation day of the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD).

The festival continues to showcase classical and contemporary theatre, celebrating India’s rich dramatic traditions and encouraging young artists to engage with timeless literary works through performance and interpretation.