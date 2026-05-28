Shramoday School Scam: Eow Books Former Principals, Others In ₹1.55 Crore Scam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against three former principals, an accountant and four others for allegedly siphoning off 1.55 crore meant for food supply at government-run Shramoday residential schools, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the state government had established four Shramoday residential schools in 2021 for children of labourers in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

One such school was set up at Mugalia Chaap in Bhopal. The contract for food supply to schools in Bhopal and Indore was awarded to Kanka Food Management Services Private Limited, a Goa-based firm.

According to the EOW, in 2023, company supervisor Gourav Sharma allegedly created forged letterheads in the name of Kanka Food Management Service , omitting the words Private Limited .

Officials alleged that the forged entity belonged to Sharma s friend Harsh Mamarjani.

Sharma allegedly used his associate Kuldeep Shukla to hand over the forged letterheads to school accountant Leena Vishwakarma.

The forged documents claimed that the company had opened a new bank account and requested that payments be transferred to it.

Officials alleged that while preparing payment note sheets, the accountant used the company s full registered name, but omitted the words Private Limited while preparing cheques.

According to investigators, the alleged irregularities continued during the tenure of principals Vijay Singh Mahobia and Santosh Singh Sisodia. However, when Pradeep Rajawat was appointed principal, he allegedly refused to be part of the practice.

During his tenure, cheques were issued in the name of the legitimate company. Officials said the alleged irregularities resumed after Rajawat was transferred and Virendra Dubey took charge as principal.

Following preliminary investigations, the EOW registered a case against seven persons.