Showroom ‘Parks’ Public In A Jam; Stockyard Spills Onto Road Near ISBT; Bhopal Municipal Corporation In Dock | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A public parking facility near the ISBT bus stand has been encroached upon and converted into a private stockyard by a car showroom operator.

The parking developed by Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) alongside commercial complexes, hotels, and hospitals, was meant for public use but is now largely inaccessible to commuters. BDA officials said they were unaware of the issue and suggested contacting Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Locals claim that an influential showroom owner has occupied the space to park unsold vehicles. A guard has also reportedly been deployed, restricting entry and effectively turning the public parking into a private facility.

With no space available inside the parking area, commuters are forced to leave their vehicles along the roadside. This has reduced the usable road width to around 15 feet, making it difficult for vehicles moving in opposite directions to pass, resulting in frequent traffic congestion. Residents allege that despite the seriousness of the issue, authorities have not taken strict action, raising concerns about the influence behind the encroachment.

Hospital access hit

The situation is especially concerning for patients visiting nearby hospitals. Ambulances and attendants vehicles are often forced to stop on the main road due to a lack of parking, delaying emergency response that put lives at risk.

Official response

Traffic police take action against vehicles parked on roads. Following a letter from the police commissioner, a proposal for new parking facilities has been initiated and tenders have already been issued after site inspections.

Anju Arun Kumar, additional municipal commissioner