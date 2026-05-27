Shop Encroached, Elderly Man Consumes Poison During Public Hearing In MP's Sheopur; Collapses In Front Of Tehsildar-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man died after consuming poison during a public hearing at Sheopur Collectorate.

A video of the incident was shared by Jitu Patwari on Wednesday. In the video, the elderly man can be seen lying unconscious on the ground, while people gathered at the spot move around in panic during the public grievance hearing.

Watch the video below :

श्योपुर की जनसुनवाई में जो हुआ, वह बेहद भयावह है।

न्याय मांगते-मांगते एक बुजुर्ग देवेंद्र गोयल जी की मौत हो गई और प्रशासन तमाशबीन बना रहा।



अगर शिकायतों का समाधान समय पर होता, तो शायद आज एक परिवार उजड़ने से बच जाता। यह घटना बताती है कि प्रदेश में आम आदमी की सुनवाई नहीं, सिर्फ… pic.twitter.com/9BPTH9Rzv5 — ChandraBhushan Singh Bundela (@Gudduraja_INC) May 27, 2026

Jitu Patwari Reacts

Reacting to the incident, Jitu Patwari claimed that the victim’s family had lodged several complaints to get possession of their shop freed, but no action was taken despite repeated appeals.

He called the incident a result of the administration’s negligence and questioned the effectiveness of public grievance hearings.

श्योपुर कलेक्ट्रेट में जनसुनवाई के दौरान वृद्ध श्री देवेंद्र गोयल जी की मौत हो गई! मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने आशंका जताई कि आवेदन देने के बाद उन्होंने जहरीला पदार्थ पी लिया था!



घटना से स्तब्ध हुए परिजनों ने कहा कि अपनी दुकान पर हुआ कब्जा छुड़वाने के लिए वे पहले भी कई बार शिकायत कर… pic.twitter.com/mXkUM7ejq9 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) May 27, 2026

Patwari also demanded a fair and quick investigation into the matter, strict action against those responsible, and compensation for the victim’s family.

What is the matter?

According to information, the deceased was identified as Devendra Goyal, a resident of Sheopur. He had reached the public grievance hearing to complain about the alleged illegal possession of his shop.

Goyal had accused some of his relatives of trying to take over the property.

According to family members and local residents, Devendra Goyal had earlier approached officials several times regarding the matter, but no solution was provided. Following the incident, traders and social workers called for a Sheopur bandh on Wednesday in protest.

It is being reported that Goyal arrived alone at the grievance hearing on a bicycle around 11 am. About half an hour later, his health suddenly deteriorated and he collapsed on the ground. He was taken to the district hospital around 12 pm, where doctors started his treatment. However, he died around 1:30 pm.

Devendra Goyal is survived by two sons and two daughters. One son works in Jaipur, while the younger son is studying in Bhopal. One daughter is married, and the younger daughter is studying in Indore.

During the grievance hearing, his condition suddenly worsened. People present at the spot immediately called an ambulance and rushed him to the district hospital, where he died.

However, officials have not yet officially confirmed whether he consumed any poisonous substance.

Police have started an investigation into the matter. Satyam Gurjar said that a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received.