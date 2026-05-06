Shocking! 75-Year-Old Neighbour Rapes 5-Year-Old In Bhopal, Sent Behind Bars

75-Year-Old Neighbour Rapes 5-Year-Old In Bhopal, Sent Behind Bars | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of sexual assault against a 5-year-old came to light from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

What is more shocking is that the perpetrator is a 75-year-old neighbour, an advocate by profession.

According to Habibganj police, the crime was carried out on May 3. The victim's father is a defense officer. On Tuesday, the accused was arrested and sent to jail.

Victim was playing with accused’s granddaughter

The accused lives with his daughter and granddaughter. The child of the neighboring defense officer often plays with his granddaughter.

On the day of the incident, the child went to the accused's house to play. During this time, the accused took the child into a room, where he subjected her to sexual abuse.

After returning home that night, the child complained to her mother about pain in her private parts. When the mother examined her, she found scratch marks.

Subsequently, the child was taken to a doctor, who expressed the suspicion that she had been sexually assaulted.

Read Also MP News: Man Gets Life Sentence Without Remission For Repeated Rape Of Minor Daughter

Accused booked under POCSO

Following this, the mother went to the police station. During questioning, the child revealed that the ‘Grandpa’ living in the neighborhood had committed the wrongful act against her.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and charges of rape, and have arrested the accused advocate.

During the initial interrogation, the accused attempted to mislead the police. Later, however, he admitted to assaulting the child.

On Tuesday evening, the police produced him before a court, from where he was remanded to judicial custody.