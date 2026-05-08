Shocking! 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By 53-Year-Old In MP's Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl after luring her and her younger sister on the pretext of money for chips in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The incident occurred in the Aron area of Guna, while the victim and her younger sister were playing outside their home. According to the police report at the Aron Police Station, a woman stated that her 7-year-old granddaughter informed her that the suspect approached the two sisters and offered them 10 rupees for snacks. He led them to a nearby room, where he sexually assaulted the elder sister. The young girl later informed her about what had happened.

After registering the case, the police launched a search for the accused. After conducting several raids, police arrested the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Harnam Rajak, son of Goda Rajak, resident of Parasari village.

The accused was presented in court and has been sent to jail under judicial custody. The operation was led by local police officials, including SDOP Deepa Dodve and ASP Mansingh Thakur, as part of a swift effort to secure the suspect. They had ensured that the suspect is now in judicial custody, the emotional recovery for the victim and her family is only just beginning.

This tragic incident serves as a serious reminder of the critical importance of alertness and community awareness in safeguard of children.