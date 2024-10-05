Shocker! VIDEO Shows Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Deepak Thakur Thrashing Brahmin Youth Brutally As His Aides Cheer

X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from the state capital Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh, where a BJP leader Deepak Thakur reportedly held a young man hostage, brutally assaulting him while brandishing a pistol. The video for the same has gone viral on social media.

The victim is said to be Gaurav Mishra.

In the viral video, it showed that few miscreants along with BJP leader Deepak Thakur was brutally beating a man named Gaurav Mishra. The aides of the accused cheered him to continue the act. When the victim brought tried to make shield himself using his hands, the miscreants shouted "Hath Hata" (Move your hand).

The victim was asked to kneel down before the BJP leader Deepak Thakur and touch his feet.

The victim was then asked about his name. Frightened, victim revealed his name as Goldie. Following this the miscreants shouted on him, and asked him to say his full name. He then disclosed his name as Gaurav Mishra.

According to information, the BJP leader Deepak Thakur with few miscreants brutally thrashed a man named Gaurav Mishra. The victim accuses that the police had refused to file an FIR. The reason for the fight is not yet known.

The incident has raised serious concerns about law enforcement's response to such grave allegations. The situation also highlights ongoing issues related to political influence and the challenges victims face when seeking justice in such circumstances.